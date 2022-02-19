Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

ROP stock opened at $440.33 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

