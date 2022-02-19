Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 4,622 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 232.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Verint Systems by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Verint Systems by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Verint Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.