Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 10,643 Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESMT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,526,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68. Engagesmart Inc has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Engagesmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Engagesmart Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.