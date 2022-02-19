Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43.
CubeSmart Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
