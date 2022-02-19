Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 82.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 545,002 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.22 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

