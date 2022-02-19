Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 11,483 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $343.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.75. Public Storage has a one year low of $229.14 and a one year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

