Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,370 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 27.8% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 807.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 42.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

FOXA opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

