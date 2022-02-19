Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,731,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,362,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

