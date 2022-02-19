Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) & BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Head to Head Comparison

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A BBQ 10.77% 11.28% 3.12%

This table compares Portillos and BBQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 1.87 $12.26 million N/A N/A BBQ $121.44 million 1.32 $4.95 million $1.87 8.18

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Portillos and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Portillos presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 121.17%. BBQ has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.51%. Given Portillos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Portillos is more favorable than BBQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BBQ beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

