Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 3,716 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after buying an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after buying an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
