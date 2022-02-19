Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 3,716 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after buying an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after buying an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.