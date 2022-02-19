Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 164 ($2.22) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
PHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.38) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.35).
LON PHP opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.30. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 132.50 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
