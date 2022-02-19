Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

PG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.