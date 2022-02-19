Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

