Profund Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,411 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BRF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get BRF alerts:

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.