Profund Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,411 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BRF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.07.
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.