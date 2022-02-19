Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $144,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $188.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

