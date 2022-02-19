Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,712 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,050,000 after acquiring an additional 475,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 640,236 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $76,348,000.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

