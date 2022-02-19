Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,767 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,010,000 after acquiring an additional 328,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 5,045 shares of company stock worth $55,243 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

