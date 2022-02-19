Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Prologis posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

PLD opened at $142.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 24.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

