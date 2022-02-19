ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ProPetro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ProPetro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 296,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 106,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $12.19 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

