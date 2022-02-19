Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.71) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.44). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.82 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Prothena from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

PRTA stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 747,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,357. Prothena has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 442.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

