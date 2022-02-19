Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $343.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.75. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $229.14 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

