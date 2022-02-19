Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Raised by Analyst

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

RTX stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.99 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

