Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Decreased by KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

