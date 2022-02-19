Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.84 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

