Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Cut by William Blair

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

MMM stock opened at $147.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.73. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

