Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $3,189,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 339.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

