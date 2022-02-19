Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $150.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day moving average of $166.30. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,888,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

