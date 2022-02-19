Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.45 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $43.45 million and $1.60 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

