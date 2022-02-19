Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Tops $19.21 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and $43,171.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,106.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.49 or 0.06862982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.71 or 0.00288511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00774229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00070813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00401956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00217862 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,988,574 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

