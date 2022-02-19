R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. R1 RCM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

R1 RCM stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 798.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,128 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.