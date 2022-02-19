Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Price Target Raised to €60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($67.05) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Randstad currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Randstad has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

