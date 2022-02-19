Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Ranpak worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter worth $15,389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 34.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 164.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PACK opened at $26.15 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

