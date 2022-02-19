Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $682 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.08 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.41. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,965,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rapid7 by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Rapid7 by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

