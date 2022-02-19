Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$26.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s previous close.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$19.93 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$598.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

