Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 180.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.2%.

Shares of RYN opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rayonier by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

