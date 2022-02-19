RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $609.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 111,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

