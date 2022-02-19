RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.38

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $7.18. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 41,961 shares.

RCMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $73.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

