Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,800 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

