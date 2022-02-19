Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,800 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

