Redd Hits One Day Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,044.06 or 1.00024082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00066134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00024965 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00347194 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

