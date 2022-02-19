Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $416.98

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 416.98 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 393 ($5.32). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 393 ($5.32), with a volume of 344,084 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on REDD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 500 ($6.77) to GBX 516 ($6.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.80. The stock has a market cap of £960.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.
Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)
Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.
Featured Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.