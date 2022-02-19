Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $416.98

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 416.98 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 393 ($5.32). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 393 ($5.32), with a volume of 344,084 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REDD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 500 ($6.77) to GBX 516 ($6.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.80. The stock has a market cap of £960.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

