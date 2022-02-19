Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 154.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187,384 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 851,245 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

