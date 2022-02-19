Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 160.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.74% of Grindrod Shipping worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

GRIN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 42.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.