Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 467,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDRX. boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

