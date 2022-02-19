Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 212,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL opened at $28.42 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

