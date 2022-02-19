Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

