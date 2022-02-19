Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Precision Drilling Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.34). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$71.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.06. The firm has a market cap of C$953.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$24.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.95.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,369,596.16. Insiders have sold 3,517 shares of company stock valued at $249,386 in the last three months.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

