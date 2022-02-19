Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WH. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

WH stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

