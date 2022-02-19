Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Resonant stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

In other Resonant news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $163,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Resonant by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Resonant by 96.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Resonant by 140.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

