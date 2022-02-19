Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$72.78. The company had a trading volume of 372,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,316. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$68.17 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.686 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.88%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.