Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02 to $1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.